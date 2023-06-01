FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty more winds coming along with warmer temperatures

More breezy conditions are likely to come as things warm up in the area as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A transition in weather pattern will result in calmer conditions across the lower deserts beginning today, with passing mid to high clouds and continued below normal temperatures.

Some lingering breezy to windy conditions will linger across southeastern CA through this evening. Temperatures will trend more towards normal by the weekend, with dry conditions extending into next week.