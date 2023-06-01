Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release

It’s no secret that Christopher Nolan made “Oppenheimer” to be seen on the big screen, but not all “big screens” are created equal. As tickets go on sale early for over 1,000 of the best “big screens” out there including IMAX, 70mm and so forth, Nolan, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, offers a guide to his favorite formats, why it matters and even where he likes to sit in different theaters so that audiences don’t feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a projection type. “Opphenheimer” opens on July 21.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.