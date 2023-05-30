Djokovic draws criticism from Kosovo tennis federation for comments at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation — but not from French Open organizers — after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who has won 22 Grand Slam titles and is scheduled to play in the second round at Roland Garros on Wednesday. After a first-round victory on Monday, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.” Kosovo’s tennis federation says Djokovic’s comments were “deplorable” because he was stoking tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. A former province of Serbia, Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence is not recognized by Belgrade.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.