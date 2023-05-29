India’s northeast remains on edge after ethnic clashes as home minister plans visit

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Shootings and arson are continuing in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, where clashes between security forces and tribal insurgents on Sunday killed five people. The state, which borders Myanmar, has been roiled by violence for weeks after members of mostly Christian tribal groups clashed with the Hindu majority over its demands for special economic benefits. More than 75 people have been killed in the fighting, the state’s worst ethnic clashes in decades. Hundreds have been injured and more than 35,000 have been displaced. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to arrive in the state on Monday to review the security situation and help restore peace.

