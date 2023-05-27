Serbian president steps down as leader of the governing party amid plans for a new movement

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has stepped down from the helm of his populist party amid plans to form a wider political movement and as he faces a wave of anti-government protests. At his own proposal, Vucic on Saturday was replaced as the leader of the Serbian Progressive Party by Milos Vucevic, who is currently serving the defense minister. Vucic addressed a party gathering in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac and thanked them for his 11 years as party head. He has often faced criticism for remaining party leader while also holding the presidency of the country.

