KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Russia’s southern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine has come came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire. It came hours after two drones struck a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea Peninsula. The Kremlin’s forces meanwhile struck a clinic in Dnipro on Friday. A 69-year-old passerby was killed and 23 other people were wounded including two children. Ukrainian officials also said a Russian S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka district of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province. That placed nearby settlements under threat of severe flooding. Russia’s Belgorod region was earlier this week the target of one of the most serious cross-border attacks from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago.

