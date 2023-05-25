President Biden on George Floyd’s death anniversary

(NBC) - In a statement, President Biden marks the third anniversary of George Floyd's murder with a push for Congress to pass police reform legislation.

The statement said in part, "I urge congress to enact meaningful police reform and send it to my desk. I will sign it. I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for police accountability in congress, and I remain willing to work with Republicans and Democrats alike on genuine solutions."

President Biden goes on to say, "Today, three years after George Floyd's murder, let us build on the progress we have made thus far and recommit to the work we must continue to do every day to change hearts and minds as well as laws and policies."

It was on this day in 2020, that a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

In a video of the encounter, which sparked protests across the country, you could hear Floyd saying, "I can't breathe."

Lawmakers have since tried to pass legislation banning choke-holds, no-knock warrants, and other measures of police reform.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of 2nd-degree unintentional murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter by a Hennepin county court in April 2021. He was sentenced to 270 months in prison.

Two other officers involved in the encounter are also serving prison sentences and a fourth is currently awaiting sentencing.