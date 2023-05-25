GOP field in Pennsylvania Senate race still wide open as candidates consider jumping in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The GOP primary field in Pennsylvania to challenge Democratic Sen. Bob Casey remains wide open, with the hopes of top party officials hanging on the potential entry of a high-profile candidate in a top-tier 2024 race. Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is the favorite of party leaders and has drawn pledges of financial support from top Republican officials — should he decide to run. Meanwhile, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a hard-right lawmaker who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in last year’s race for governor but lost in a landslide, has said he will announce Thursday night whether he will run for Senate. Pennsylvania is a top GOP target in their quest to recapture the Senate majority.

