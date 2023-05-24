Friends to foes: How Trump and DeSantis’ relationship has deteriorated over the years

MIAMI (AP) — Before Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were leading rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, they were allies. Trump gave DeSantis’ gubernatorial bid an early boost by tweeting his support even before DeSantis formally entered the race. In his victory speech in 2018, DeSantis made sure to thank the president, saying, “I think we’ll have a great partnership.” But their once-friendly relationship began to break down as Trump increasingly saw DeSantis as a threat to his chances to return to the White House.

