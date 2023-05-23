Puppy found with traumatic injury

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A puppy was found with a rubber band over his muzzle that caused a section of the skin to die and is now under the care of the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).

Tucker is a small terrier mix of about 3.5 pounds and was found on the west side of Yuma.

Tucker was brought to the shelter on May 4 by the City of Yuma Animal Control.

HSOY said the estimated three-month-old puppy did not have a collar or tags.

“It was a traumatic injury with an open wound,” said Annette Lagunas, HSOY Executive Director.

The puppy was also underweight since he had been unable to eat.

Tucker had an examination and debriding, then had a second surgery to close the wound, and is now recuperating in foster care.

HSOY said he is still on pain medications but is expected to have his sutures removed in a couple of days and is expected to make a full recovery.

HSOY is asking the community to help donate toward the cost of Tucker's care since it could be well over $1,000.

If you would like to donate to help Tucker and the other animals in the care of HSOY, you can donate HERE.

To report animal abuse or neglect, contact your local Animal Control:

City of Yuma – 928-783-4421

Yuma County – 928-783-4427

City of Somerton – 928-627-2011

City of San Luis – 928-341-2420

Town of Wellton – 928-785-4887

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma – 928-269-6303

Quechan Tribe – 760-572-0243

Cocopah Tribe – 928-627-8857

“We want to thank the community for the support,” Lagunas said. “Their contributions will assist the over 6,000 pets at the HSOY each year and impact our ability to continue to care for injured and mistreated animals that come through our door.”

VIEWER WARNING, IMAGES BELOW ARE GRAPHIC: