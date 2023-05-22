Vinícius Júnior gains more support as Spanish soccer again embroiled in racism
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer is again embroiled in racism and the support for Vinícius Júnior is growing rapidly after yet another case of abuse against the Brazil forward this weekend. Officials, players and former players showed their solidarity with Vinícius. He considered leaving the field after being insulted by fans during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius said after the match the Spanish league “now belongs to racists” and that Spain “is seen as a racist country.” France forward Kylian Mbappé says “we are with you and we support you.”