Bryan Kohberger Idaho murders suspect declines to enter a plea in court arraignment Monday

MOSCOW, Idaho. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Idaho murders suspect Brian Kohberger, appeared before the judge today in his second court appearance "standing silent," as a plea was entered on his behalf by the judge. Kohberger is being indicted on charges of felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students. kohberger is accused of the brutal stabbings of 21-year old Maddie Mogen, 21-year old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year old Xana Kernodle and 20-year old Ethan Chapin, who were found dead on November 13, 2022 in an off campus home.

According to court documents, D-N-A found on the knife sheath, among a trove of additional evidence are traced to the crime scene. Detectives say their is enough evidence tying Kohberger to the murders, to impose maximum penalties of life imprisonment or the death penalty. He remains in Latah county jail with a trial date set for October 2, 2023.