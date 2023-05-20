What should I do on the death anniversary? More are asking as US mass killings rise
By TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press/Report for America
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the number of people who die in mass killings in the U.S. continues to rise, thousands more are left to handle the trauma of losing someone they love. One of the hardest days they confront each year is the anniversary of the killing. They grapple with the same question, sometimes after many years have passed: What do I do with myself on the date that changed everything? Some people throw a party to get through the pain. Others prefer to be completely alone. Many fall somewhere in the middle, adopting little rituals to help them get through the day.