More protests against violence planned in Serbia as authorities reject opposition criticism

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to rally in Serbia later on Friday for a third time in a month in protests following two mass shootings, even as government officials in the Balkan country rejected opposition criticism of the way they handled the crisis. The protesters are demanding the resignations of two senior ministers and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two TV networks which, they say, promote violence and glorify crime figures. However, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic defended the government’s response, telling the opposition: “You are the core of the spiral of violence in this society.” The two shootings on May 3 and 4, which left 18 people dead, stunned the nation.

