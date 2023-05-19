Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain still possible heading into the weekend in the Desert Southwest

As hot temperatures still persist, storm chances are still hitting the area as we head towards the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today will bring good chances for showers and thunderstorms initially over the higher terrain of Arizona this afternoon before shifting into the lower deserts of south-central Arizona by this evening.

The main impact with this activity will be strong gusty winds. Brief heavy downpours and patchy blowing dust will also be possible this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be near normal through Saturday before warming up to around five degrees above normal starting Sunday, likely continuing for much of next week.

After today, drying conditions will settle into the region with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday followed by virtually no chance for rain next week.

Luis Lopez

