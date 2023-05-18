Hong Kong court dismisses pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai’s legal bid to fight for UK lawyer

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has dismissed a jailed pro-democracy publisher’s legal bid in his fight to use a British lawyer in his landmark national security trial. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, faces up to life in prison if convicted under a National Security Law imposed by Beijing on the former British colony. In November, the city’s top court approved Lai hiring veteran lawyer Timothy Owen for the case. But the government voiced objection soon after and Beijing stepped in. The political saga over Lai’s choice of lawyer is widely seen as part of the city’s crackdown on dissidents following massive protests in 2019.

