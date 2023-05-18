Ecuador lawmakers denounce president’s disbanding of National Assembly, argue it wasn’t legal

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Ecuador who lost their jobs when President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly are denouncing their dismissal. On Thursday they argued in a court challenge that it was illegal because the country wasn’t facing an urgent crisis. The conservative president disbanded the assembly Wednesday just as it was pursuing impeachment proceedings to oust him on mismanagement allegations. Lasso was making first use of a 2008 constitutional provision that allows the president to dissolve Congress during times of political crisis. However, a lawsuit filed Thursday argues that Lasso’s move violated the constitution because the country was not experiencing any social upheaval.

