Mexicali opens cooling center for migrants as temperatures rise

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali opens a cooling center for migrants as hotter temperatures continue to rise.

The cooling center is located outside of a migrant shelter in Mexicali.

It has about 30 beds but is planning to add more and four big coolers.

They will be providing water bottled water, Pedialyte, medical services, and showers.

The cooling center will be open in Mexicali for the whole summer.

The cooling center opened on Wednesday and migrants have been starting to arrive.