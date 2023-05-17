Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:54 AM

Mexicali opens cooling center for migrants as temperatures rise

KYMA

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali opens a cooling center for migrants as hotter temperatures continue to rise.

The cooling center is located outside of a migrant shelter in Mexicali.

It has about 30 beds but is planning to add more and four big coolers.

They will be providing water bottled water, Pedialyte, medical services, and showers.

The cooling center will be open in Mexicali for the whole summer.

The cooling center opened on Wednesday and migrants have been starting to arrive.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content