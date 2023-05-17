Colorado River conservation conversations continue

The federal government is set to pick a drought mitigation plan this summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - As the federal government is set to pick a drought mitigation plan this summer, discussions for improving water security in our nation's capitol continue.

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) is pushing for more water infrastructure projects in the southwest to help increase efficiency.

Currently, when Yuma farmers order water from Lake Mead, some of it is lost along the way down the river due to evaporation, runoff, and vegetation.

He says funds recently provided by the federal government through the inflation reduction act should go toward these efforts.

“The $4 billion we appropriated to be used by reclamation is for drought, so there will be a significant of number of water supply and infrastructure projects,” Kelly said.

Public comments on the plans proposed by the government to maintain water levels at Lake Mead are due by May 30.