Democrats keep Pennsylvania House majority, positioning party to prevent limits on abortion rights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats will maintain their narrow Pennsylvania House majority after winning a special election in the Philadelphia suburbs. Tuesday’s win will also help them control how the chamber will handle abortion, gun rights and election law legislation. Heather Boyd defeated Republican Katie Ford in a special election to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel. Zabel quit the Legislature in March, shortly after a lobbyist accused him of sexually harassing her. Boyd’s win gives Democrats 102 representatives, the minimum needed to control the agenda in the 203-seat House.

