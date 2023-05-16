Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:33 PM

Democratic primary for mayor in Philadelphia crowded with 5 front-runners

By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America

Voters in Philadelphia are determining who will likely lead the nation’s sixth-largest city in a crowded field of Democratic candidates. Tuesday’s polling is taking place against a backdrop of increasing gun violence and quality-of-life issues that make some people feel unsafe. Five front-runner candidates have sought to differentiate themselves in a crowded field of former city council members, local and state government officials and political outsiders. In a heavily Democratic city, this primary will likely decide who will lead Philadelphia next.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content