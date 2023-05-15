Russia aims to obtain more attack drones from Iran after depleting stockpile, White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Russia is looking to buy additional advanced attack drones from Iran for use in its war in Ukraine after using up most of the 400 drones it had previously purchased from Iran. The Biden administration last year publicized satellite imagery and intelligence findings that it said indicated Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia. For months, officials also have publicly stated that the United States believed Iran was considering selling hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia. The latest revelation is part of a persistent drip of intelligence findings from the administration to detail what U.S. officials say is a deepening defense partnership between Russia and Iran.

By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

