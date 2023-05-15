Supreme Court to review Democratic lawmakers’ suit over Trump hotel lease

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Biden administration appeal to limit lawsuits filed by members of Congress against the federal government, in a case that stems from disputes over what was the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The justices said Monday they’ll review an appeals court ruling that allowed a suit by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee to continue. They filed their complaint in 2017 over the Trump administration’s refusal to turn over information about the Trump Organization’s lease of the hotel. The family no longer owns the hotel. The Biden Justice Department says it’s important to wipe the appellate ruling from the books because it otherwise could lead to a flood of lawsuits from lawmakers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.