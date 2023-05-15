Judge: 29-year-old who posed as teen student because she was lonely can enter pretrial program

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman accused of using false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student and attend some classes over a four-day period will be allowed to enter a pretrial intervention program. That’s the ruling issued Monday by a state judge. The woman had pleaded not guilty in March to a charge of providing a false government document. Her lawyer has said she did so because she was lonely and longed to return to her days with friends in school but now realizes she made a mistake. The woman is a South Korean citizen who came to the United States by herself when she was 16 to attend a private boarding school. She later graduated from Rutgers University in 2019.

