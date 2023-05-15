Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits expected to stay here in the Desert Southwest

KYMA

As temps continue to heat up in the area, winds will also be going on and off as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Persistent terrain driven afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity will be the main headline throughout the week as anomalous moisture levels stream in from the S-SE.

The main impacts with any convective activity will be gusty outflow winds, blowing dust, and occasional lightning.

Temperatures will continue to hover above normal through the middle of the week ahead of a slight cool down through the end of the week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

