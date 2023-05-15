Eyeing new global record, Nigerian chef cooks for nearly 100 hours
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian chef on Monday continued her quest to set a new global record for the longest hours of nonstop cooking after surpassing the current record of 87 hours and 45 minutes. By 15:00 GMT on Monday, Hilda Baci had cooked for more than 97 hours, becoming a national sensation and to the cheering of many in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos where her kitchen is set. The Nigerian chef told reporters she wanted to beat the record to show how hardworking and determined Nigerian youths are and also as a campaign for young African women who are sidelined in society.