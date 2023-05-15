Eyeing new global record, Nigerian chef cooks for nearly 100 hours

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian chef on Monday continued her quest to set a new global record for the longest hours of nonstop cooking after surpassing the current record of 87 hours and 45 minutes. By 15:00 GMT on Monday, Hilda Baci had cooked for more than 97 hours, becoming a national sensation and to the cheering of many in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos where her kitchen is set. The Nigerian chef told reporters she wanted to beat the record to show how hardworking and determined Nigerian youths are and also as a campaign for young African women who are sidelined in society.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.