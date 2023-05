Blues Music Awards in Memphis bestows 2 awards each to Guy, Castiglia, Nemeth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Blues mainstays Buddy Guy, Albert Castiglia and John Nemeth each won two awards and Tommy Castro took home the prize of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. Guy, a guitarist and singer, won in the album of the year and contemporary blues album categories for “The Blues Don’t Lie.” Castiglia, also a singer and guitarist, won the blues rock artist award and the top prize in the blues rock album category for “I Got Love.” Nemeth, a singer and harmonica player, won in the traditional blues album category for “May Be The Last Time.” He also won in the harmonica instrumentalist category.

