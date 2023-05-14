Authorities assess damage after sidewalk sinkhole on New Mexico bridge; 2 pedestrians rescued

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are assessing the damage after a sidewalk sinkhole developed on a bridge in New Mexico, resulting in the rescue of two pedestrians. Los Lunas police say the city’s Main Street bridge over the Rio Grande was closed Sunday due to the sinkhole under a sidewalk on the east side of the bridge. Several media reports Saturday night said the bridge had partially collapsed, but authorities say that was not accurate. New Mexico Department of Transportation officials are trying to determine the extent of the culvert damage. Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon says a water line had to be shut off to prevent more problems if a pipe running through the sinkhole broke. Gabaldon didn’t immediately know how many homes were affected by the water outage.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.