UPDATE: Missing teen found

YCSO says they have not been able to locate him since Thursday Afternoon

UPDATE (3:45 PM) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said the missing teen has been located.

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a teen with autism who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

YCSO said 15-year-old Nathan Johnson was last seen leaving Kofa High School. Nathan is described as being approximately 6’ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He left school at approximately 2:30 PM, and has not communicated with his family or been seen since.

Continuous efforts to locate Nathan Johnson by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have been unsuccessful.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Nathan, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.