Tens of thousands march against Serbia’s populist leadership following mass shootings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have marched through the Serbian capital, Belgrade, and blocked a key bridge in the second large protest since two mass shootings that rattled the Balkan country and left 17 people dead, including many children. Protesters gathered in front of the Parliament building on Friday before filing by the government’s headquarters and onto a highway bridge spanning the Sava River, where evening commuters had to turn their vehicles around to avoid getting stuck. At the head of the column was a black banner reading “Serbia Against Violence.” Many in the crowd chanted slogans against Serbia’s populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, whom they blame for creating an atmosphere of hopelessness and division in the country.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

