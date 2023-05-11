With ex-PM Imran Khan in custody, Pakistan cracks down on his supporters, arresting hundreds
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities are cracking down on supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, detaining hundreds in overnight raids and sending troops across the country to rein in the wave of violence that followed his arrest earlier this week. For this Islamic nation, accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the turmoil is unprecedented. Clashes with police first erupted after Khan’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday when he appeared in an Islamabad court to face graft charges. At least 10 people have been killed in the violence and dozens were injured, along with more than 200 police officers.