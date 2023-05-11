UN human rights body turns attention to Sudan’s conflict as warring generals fight for control

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations top human rights body is holding a one-day urgent session on Sudan to draw attention to the killings, injuries and other abuses against civilians since the fighting between its two top generals erupted last month. The U.N.-backed Human Rights Council is set to vote on a resolution on Thursday that would further scrutinize current human rights violations taking place in Sudan. The main co-sponsors of the draft resolution were all European, in addition to the United States. The conflict erupted in mid-April between the chief of Sudan’s military, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and rival Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands a powerful paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or the RSF.

