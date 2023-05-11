Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded. The incident occurred at a factory Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. Police received the first emergency calls around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police said the suspect was taken into custody and there is no further danger to employees at the plant. Further information about the suspect wasn’t immediately available.

