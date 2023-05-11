Debt limit fight: Trump tells GOP ‘do a default’ if needed, but talks with Biden in full swing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a budget deal amid the debt ceiling standoff, President Joe Biden says saving unspent COVID money is “on the table.” Changes in rules for big developments. Budget caps. Other ideas were all in the mix as negotiators from the White House and Congress met Thursday for another round of closed-door talks. But Donald Trump raised the stakes. The former president called on Republicans to “do a default” if they don’t get the budget cutting deal they want from Biden. It’s unclear if Trump’s comments at a CNN town hall will sway Republicans in Congress. Biden is set to meet Friday with the congressional leaders.

