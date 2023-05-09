Sudan’s death toll rises as warring sides continue talks

CAIRO (AP) — The death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people, including civilians. That’s according to the U.N. health agency. The new figures released on Tuesday come as representatives of the warring parties continue talks in Saudi Arabia. A World Health Organization spokesman also says that more than 5,100 people were wounded in connection with the fighting, Earlier, Sudan’s Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks only civilian casualties, said that civilian fatalities had reached 487. The conflict started in mid-April after months of escalating tensions between the military, which is led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

