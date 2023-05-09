Robo umps reach Triple-A, but MLB rollout still uncertain
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, the robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. The goal is to eliminate the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire, and with it the possibility that a game can turn on a bad ball/strike call. Disappearing with that are the complaints that an umpire’s strike zone was too wide or a pitcher was getting squeezed, followed by the helmet-slamming, dirt-kicking dustups that are practically as old as the sport itself.