Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say a passenger on a Caribbean cruise has been arrested after a hidden camera with video of dozens of people, including children, was discovered in a public restroom. Court documents show Jeremy Froias was arrested last Wednesday in Puerto Rico and charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material. According to a criminal complaint, Froias boarded Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas in Miami on April 29 for a seven-day cruise. A day after the voyage began, officials say Froias put a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public restroom on the ship’s top deck between a surfing simulator and a bar. A day after that, another passenger spotted the camera and alerted the ship’s crew.

