Japan, US, S. Korea discuss sharing of N. Korea missile data

TOKYO (AP) — Japan, the United States and South Korea are negotiating an agreement on sharing real-time data on North Korean missile launches, as cooperation among the three nations becomes increasingly important amid growing nuclear and missile threats from the North. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno says there has been no agreement yet, but “I understand that defense authorities are vigorously proceeding to set up an arrangement.” Difficult ties between Japan and South Korea, both key U.S. allies, have rapidly thawed in recent months, largely because of their shared sense of urgency over escalating regional security threats.

