FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits coming as wind still hits the area

100 degree days could be coming back soon to the Desert Southwest, as more breezy days are also ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A dry weather system will move through the area tonight and tomorrow, creating breezy to locally windy conditions as well as a brief cool down tomorrow.

Another warming trend sets in for late in the week.

An increase in moisture late this weekend will lead to a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix.