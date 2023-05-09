China raids offices of business consultancy Capvision

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese security agents have raided several offices of business consulting firm Capvision as part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign businesses that provide sensitive economic data. The increasing pressure on foreign businesses in China is driven primarily by national security considerations. The efforts of Xi Jinping’s government to exert control over business is clashing with efforts to lure back investors after the pandemic. The state media reports did not say when Capvision branches in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities were raided. The reports said staff were questioned but there was no word on arrests or detentions.

