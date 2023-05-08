Turkish opposition rally cut short due to violence

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Justice Minister says 13 people have been detained over violence which broke out at an opposition rally over the weekend. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, CHP, was speaking atop a campaign bus in the eastern city of Erzurum Sunday afternoon when a large group of roughly 200 protesters began throwing rocks. Imamoglu was campaigning on behalf of CHP leader and presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, days before the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections. He maintained that police and pro-Erdogan officials allowed the attack to go ahead.

