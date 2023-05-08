Heavy rains lead to flooded roads, basements in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy rains in southwestern Germany have flooded roads and basements, forced train routes to close temporarily and left some residents trapped in their homes. In Zollernalbkreis county in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, hundreds of firefighters were on duty late Sunday after thunderstorms led to creeks bursting their banks and flooding streets. German news agency dpa reported Monday that several families in the town of Balingen were not able to leave their homes because floodwaters had washed around the buildings and they had to be rescued. In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, heavy rain caused flooded roads and landslides in the town of Daaden-Herdor, where about 250 members of the fire department were deployed over night.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.