Anti-abortion group aligns with Trump, weeks after criticism

HOUSTON (AP) — The leader of a major anti-abortion group has aligned herself with former President Donald Trump, just weeks after raising questions about his commitment to restricting access to the procedure. Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group says she had a “terrific” meeting with Trump Monday at his Florida home. Last month, Dannenfelser called Trump’s contention that abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states, not the federal government, a “morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.” Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination have been navigating how to deal with calls for a national ban on abortion in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

