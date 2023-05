Delta flight diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger

BOSTON (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a flight between Detroit and Amsterdam landed in Boston where an unruly passenger was removed from the airplane. In a statement, Delta says that on Friday evening, Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight. Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger. Delta says it has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior.” The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, referred questions to the state police, which said Sunday they had no information about the incident. The flight resumed its trip to Amsterdam with 282 passengers and crew, arriving more than three hours late.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.