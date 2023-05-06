Tennis, or terriers? US Open’s home hosts famed dog show
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — They’re at the top of their sport. They’re primed to run down tennis balls. So perhaps it’s perfectly natural that about 3,000 top-flight canines are converging on the grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The Westminster Kennel Club dog show began Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It’s a new venue for the nearly 150-year-old event, now back in New York City. Because of the pandemic, the event was held in the suburbs for the last two years.