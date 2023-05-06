In the shadow of 7 horse deaths, party goes on at the Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the days and hours leading into the Derby. Still, the track was packed with Derby-goers in fancy dresses and seersucker suits posing for selfies, fluffing the feathers in their hats, sipping mint juleps. It was a jarring contrast to reports of horse being loaded into equine ambulances in the stable area, just on the opposite side of the racetrack. Some in attendance hadn’t even heard the news. Others said they tried not to let it dampen the party. All one person could think to do was pray as the horses were loaded into the starting gates that they’d make around the track and safely back to their barns.

By CLAIRE GALOFARO and GARY B. GRAVES Associated Press Writers

