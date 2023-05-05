Ed Sheeran to perform ‘Subtract’ album on Apple Music Live

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music. The music streaming service announced Friday that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on May 10. The four-time Grammy winner will perform his fifth studio album “Subtract” for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London. Sheeran will hit the stage alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced “Subtract,” which releases Friday. The performance of his new album will also be streamed on Apple TV+. The announcement comes a day after a jury determined Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.