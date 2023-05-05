Biden said to pick Air Force general as Joint Chiefs chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., a history-making fighter pilot with recent experience countering China in the Pacific, to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If confirmed by the Senate, Brown would replace the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October. If Brown is confirmed by the Senate, it would be the first time that both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian leadership positions were held by African Americans. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is the Pentagon’s current top civilian.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

