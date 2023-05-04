Serbia police urge people to lock guns after school shooting

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have urged citizens to lock up their guns after a 13-year-old boy used two of his father’s weapons on a shooting rampage that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard, sending shock waves through the Balkan nation. Thousands of people in Belgrade and other cities lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the victims of the shooting that happened in an upscale district in the Serbian capital on Wednesday morning. Police say the teenager had planned the attack for a month, drew sketches of classrooms and made lists of children he planned to kill.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

