Official: At least 2 dead in killings in south Georgia town

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people have been killed in the south Georgia town of Moultrie. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that there is more than one crime scene, including one at a McDonald’s restaurant. Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson says there is no immediate threat to the public. It’s unclear how the deaths are connected. GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg said investigators are seeking more witnesses and information. Police swarmed the McDonald’s restaurant on Thursday morning, shutting down traffic on one the main streets in the south Georgia town of 15,000.

